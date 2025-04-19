DA Davidson Has Pessimistic Outlook of BOX FY2026 Earnings

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of BOX in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson analyst L. Schreiner now expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.37). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BOX’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOX’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

BOX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

NYSE:BOX opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.33. BOX has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96.

BOX declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 6,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $209,239.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 440,988 shares in the company, valued at $15,178,806.96. The trade was a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,453,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,890,434.88. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,886. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in BOX by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter worth about $29,973,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,234,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 420.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 857,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,097,000 after buying an additional 692,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,633,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,623,000 after buying an additional 304,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

