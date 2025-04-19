Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 28,471 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $9,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,468,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3,440.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,437 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 145,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN opened at $30.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.83. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $53.20.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

