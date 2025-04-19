DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,561 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 9,086 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 197,855 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $45,277,000 after buying an additional 98,535 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,071 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,367,000 after acquiring an additional 13,486 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $7,665,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $3,881,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $185.33 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.37 and a 52 week high of $254.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the sporting goods retailer to reacquire up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial set a $245.00 price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on DKS

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.