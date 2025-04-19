Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.20% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFEV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $20,173,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 466,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 30,097 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
DFEV opened at $25.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average is $26.93. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $29.45.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile
The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
