Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,105,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,793,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $38.11 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.79.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

