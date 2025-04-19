Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,609 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $10,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,537.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 584.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,831,676.74. This represents a 4.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,527.92. This trade represents a 2.37 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:DFIN opened at $41.90 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.27. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.22). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.20 million.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.