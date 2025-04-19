Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Has $463,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $4,282,000. Haven Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Birnam Oak Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,742,000. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.0 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $172.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.44 and its 200 day moving average is $207.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

