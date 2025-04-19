Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $6,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 74,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $22,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,109,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,905,699.56. This trade represents a 23.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.15 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -145.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.33%.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

