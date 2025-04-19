Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Holdings Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,374 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Duolingo worth $10,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,486,000 after buying an additional 70,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Duolingo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,296,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 239,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,572,000 after buying an additional 34,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.46, for a total transaction of $3,914,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,185.12. This trade represents a 99.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.41, for a total transaction of $2,619,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,868 shares of company stock valued at $32,093,700. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of DUOL opened at $326.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 178.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $332.83 and its 200-day moving average is $329.90. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $441.77.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Duolingo from $410.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.92.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

