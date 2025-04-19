Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,600,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 777,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 232,690 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 137.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 175,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $10.30 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 12.34, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. Research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DVAX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

