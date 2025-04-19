Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,600,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 777,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 232,690 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 137.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 175,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.
Dynavax Technologies Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $10.30 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 12.34, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on DVAX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Report on Dynavax Technologies
Dynavax Technologies Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dynavax Technologies
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.