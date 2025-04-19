Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stake Boosted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 423.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $76.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.15. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $70.90 and a 52-week high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.08.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

