Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESLT. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

Shares of ESLT opened at $406.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 0.32. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $175.30 and a 12 month high of $420.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $360.93 and its 200-day moving average is $290.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.71. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Equities analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

