Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Elme Communities worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELME. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Elme Communities by 9.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Elme Communities by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Elme Communities by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elme Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELME opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.24. Elme Communities has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.26. Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -514.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ELME. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Elme Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Elme Communities Profile

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

