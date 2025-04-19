Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 211,664 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 111.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,664 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHJ. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 87,101 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 334,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 169,752 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHJ stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $24.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.49.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.