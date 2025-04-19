Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,274 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $9,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 424.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $25,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,324.64. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $836,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,017 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,577.01. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $63.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 18.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

