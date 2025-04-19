Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $9,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,711,000 after buying an additional 72,530 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 0.9 %

SIGI opened at $89.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.45. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.13 and a 12 month high of $104.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.37). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 4.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

