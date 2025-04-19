Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 119,209 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,209 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 295.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.61 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

