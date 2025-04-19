Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 28,455 Shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 545,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Principal Active High Yield ETF worth $10,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,543,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 542,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 631,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,104,000 after acquiring an additional 240,837 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 12,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get Principal Active High Yield ETF alerts:

Principal Active High Yield ETF Stock Performance

YLD stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28.

About Principal Active High Yield ETF

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Active High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Active High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.