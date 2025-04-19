Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 28,455 Shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 545,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Principal Active High Yield ETF worth $10,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,543,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 542,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 631,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,104,000 after acquiring an additional 240,837 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 12,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.
Principal Active High Yield ETF Stock Performance
YLD stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28.
About Principal Active High Yield ETF
The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.
