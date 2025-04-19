Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF worth $10,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 262,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $880,000. Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the fourth quarter worth $758,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of POWA opened at $78.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.56 million, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a twelve month low of $73.16 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.28.

The Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (POWA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Pricing Power index. The fund selects US large- and mid-cap stocks of companies considered well-positioned to maintain stable profit margins in all market conditions. Stocks satisfying a four factor screening process are included in the index, on an equal-weight basis POWA was launched on Dec 15, 2006 and is issued by Invesco.

