Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,383 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $10,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $396,178.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,447.64. This represents a 23.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE TXT opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $95.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Vertical Research raised Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Textron from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.30.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

