Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.11% of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus worth $10,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of BATS:CSM opened at $59.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.02. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $69.20.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Company Profile

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

