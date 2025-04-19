Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,794 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $9,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 36,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $7,301,000. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KB Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KB opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.28. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.89 and a 12 month high of $72.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
About KB Financial Group
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.
