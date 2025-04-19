Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Novanta worth $9,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Novanta by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Novanta by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Stock Performance

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $114.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61 and a beta of 1.42. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.76 and a 12-month high of $187.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.29 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Novanta from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

