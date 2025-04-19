Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $10,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 463,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,550,000 after buying an additional 11,302 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,051,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,144,000 after purchasing an additional 69,222 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,657,000 after purchasing an additional 156,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 2.8 %

TMHC stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. BTIG Research set a $75.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

