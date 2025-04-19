Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.25 Million Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 15,670 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of ESCO Technologies worth $10,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ESE opened at $151.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.45 and its 200-day moving average is $143.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $98.77 and a one year high of $171.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.07.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 7.51%.

About ESCO Technologies



ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

