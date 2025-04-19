Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.54 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $10,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,713,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $707,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

RPV stock opened at $86.13 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $80.40 and a 52-week high of $97.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.23.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.