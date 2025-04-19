Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.54 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $10,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,713,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $707,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance
RPV stock opened at $86.13 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $80.40 and a 52-week high of $97.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.23.
About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.
