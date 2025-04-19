Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.54 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.88.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $338.96 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $415.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $357.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

