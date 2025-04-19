Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,107 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $9,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headwater Capital Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,732,000. WT Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Trip.com Group by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 21,316 shares during the period. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Trip.com Group by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 139.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 76,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.
Trip.com Group Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.83. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
TCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.
Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
