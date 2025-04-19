Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 301,729 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $10,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 30,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.46. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $21.58.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.1269 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

