Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,899 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.88% of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF worth $9,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC acquired a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Price Performance

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.34. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $35.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.03.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Profile

The SEI Large Cap Value Factor ETF (SEIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks that are perceived to be at a discount relative to their fair valuation. SEIV was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

Read More

