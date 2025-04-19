Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 422,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,435,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTRB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,804,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 444,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after buying an additional 231,757 shares during the period.

Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTRB opened at $24.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.09. Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $26.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96.

Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (FTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns from a core portfolio of US fixed-income securities with varying credit ratings and maturity. The fund selects securities through its Alpha Pod Process.

