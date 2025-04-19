Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,327 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 406,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $9,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGY. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $55,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,372 shares in the company, valued at $19,676,802.60. This trade represents a 0.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of MGY opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $29.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $326.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MGY. Citigroup lowered their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Johnson Rice cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Williams Trading set a $29.00 price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.54.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

