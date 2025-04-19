Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,742 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $10,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41,933 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,058,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,302,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,849,000 after buying an additional 152,028 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,239,000 after buying an additional 24,860 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 718,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.21.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of OGS opened at $77.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.07 and its 200 day moving average is $72.74. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.31 and a 12-month high of $78.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.58 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

