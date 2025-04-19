Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 29,467 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,467 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of GFL Environmental worth $9,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,697,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,705,000 after buying an additional 217,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $126,420,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,412,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,459,000 after purchasing an additional 693,884 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,544,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,800,000 after purchasing an additional 101,695 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,531,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,202,000 after purchasing an additional 260,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average is $44.75. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 1.09.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. Research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -3.87%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James set a $56.00 price target on GFL Environmental and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

