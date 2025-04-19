Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 648 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,962 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $9,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 20,784 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,167,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,775,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WSFS Financial

In other WSFS Financial news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $397,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,881,456. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

WSFS Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of WSFS opened at $47.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.90. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 10.30%. On average, analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

