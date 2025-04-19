Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,220 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $9,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Kforce by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.28. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.11 and a 12 month high of $71.48. The company has a market capitalization of $843.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Kforce Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.21%.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Kforce from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

