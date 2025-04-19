Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 340.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,907 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF were worth $9,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOR. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 7,300.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter.

AOR opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.63. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $52.97 and a 1-year high of $59.77.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

