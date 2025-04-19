Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF were worth $10,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Vested Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19.

About JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF

The JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (JMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in sustainable municipal bonds exempt from federal income tax. The portfolio has an average weighted maturity of 3 to 15 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.