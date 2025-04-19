Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $9,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QTWO. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,645,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,175,000 after purchasing an additional 36,025 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Q2 by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,345,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,449,000 after acquiring an additional 698,464 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 732.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 745,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,025,000 after purchasing an additional 655,838 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Q2 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QTWO shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Q2 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

In other Q2 news, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 6,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $493,342.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,165.36. This represents a 5.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 56,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $4,446,225.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,849 shares in the company, valued at $35,527,299.72. This trade represents a 11.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,858 shares of company stock worth $14,853,965. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QTWO opened at $74.97 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.56 and a 1 year high of $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -115.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.11 and a 200 day moving average of $90.21.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. Research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

