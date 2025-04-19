Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,475 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on FOX from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on FOX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,849,832.54. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

