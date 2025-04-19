Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,167 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,167 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of WPP worth $9,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in WPP by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the third quarter worth $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 231.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in WPP by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WPP by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP Stock Performance

NYSE:WPP opened at $35.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.06. WPP plc has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $57.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.28.

WPP Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.9728 dividend. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.95. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. WPP’s payout ratio is 8.04%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPP. Barclays cut WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WPP in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

