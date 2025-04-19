Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,787 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,787 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $10,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WEX by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,046,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,087 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 725,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of WEX by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 481,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,415,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $80,535,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in WEX by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,633,000 after buying an additional 30,395 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WEX Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $123.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $235.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
WEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on WEX from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $186.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.80.
WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.
