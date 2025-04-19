Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,787 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,787 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $10,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WEX by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,046,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,087 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 725,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of WEX by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 481,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,415,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $80,535,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in WEX by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,633,000 after buying an additional 30,395 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $123.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $235.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

WEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on WEX from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $186.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on WEX

WEX Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.