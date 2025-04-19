Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,596 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,596 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $9,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPIP. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $19,816,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,425,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,164,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,205,000 after purchasing an additional 134,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 116,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 54,771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPIP opened at $25.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $26.47.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

