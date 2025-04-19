Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,842 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $9,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PDP opened at $95.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.94 and its 200-day moving average is $107.58. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a one year low of $86.41 and a one year high of $117.67.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

