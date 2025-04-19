Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,975 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $9,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Blackbaud by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Blackbaud from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Blackbaud stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.96. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $88.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.50). Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $302.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

