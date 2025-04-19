Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $9,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 227,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 34,620 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 342.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE MUR opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $46.91.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. Roth Capital set a $37.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Murphy Oil

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Claiborne P. Deming purchased 50,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $1,323,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 931,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,660,801.97. This represents a 5.67 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meenambigai Palanivelu bought 1,573 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $41,999.10. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,635.50. The trade was a 4.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.