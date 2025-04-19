Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 298.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 5,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $237,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,073 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,702.61. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $1,534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,206 shares in the company, valued at $38,534,018.96. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,315 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equitable from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.91.

Equitable Stock Up 1.1 %

Equitable stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.07. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.13%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

