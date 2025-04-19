Erste Group Bank Upgrades NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) to “Strong-Buy”

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NEE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.15.

Shares of NEE opened at $66.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.30. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

