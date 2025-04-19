Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 192 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 279.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $93.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.18%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

