Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 2,447 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 572,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 300,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ACM Research by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,896,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP raised its position in ACM Research by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 1,185,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after buying an additional 215,744 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACMR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

ACM Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.65. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $30.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.24.

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

In related news, insider David H. Wang sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $1,494,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 747,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,866,601.56. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 163,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,899,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,060. This represents a 62.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,174 shares of company stock worth $8,213,329 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Further Reading

